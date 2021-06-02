Active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria plunged to 5,638 for the first time since last year.

This followed the discharge of 1,154 cases as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night.

However, most of the recoveries were accumulated unreported discharges by Ondo state since January.

Total recoveries thus increased to 159,935.

NCDC also reported 17 new cases, which increased the country’s caseload to 166,534, out of 2,133,061 samples.

The 17 new infections, one of the lowest in recent times, came from five states.

Lagos, the nation’s epicentre reported eight cases, Rivers 5, Kano 2, Kaduna and Plateau one case each.

“Today’s report includes a backlog of recoveries from Ondo State from 31 January, 2021, to date”, NCDC stated.

There was no COVID-19 related fatality on Tuesday as the death toll remained at 2,099.