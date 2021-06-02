Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases plunge to all-time low, no new death reported

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases plunge to an all-time low on Tuesday, with no new death reported in the last 24 hours across the nation.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, late Tuesday night showed that the country only reported 17 new cases.

This is a far cry from the 203 cases recorded the previous day.

Also, no new death was reported as against 28 deaths posted by the nation on Monday.

News cases were reported in five states in the nation, with Lagos recording eight cases, Rivers, five cases; Kano, two cases, while Kaduna and Plateau posted one case each.

This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 166,534, with 159,935 survivors discharged and 2,099 deaths recorded.

See figures below

Lagos-8

Rivers-5

Kano-2

Kaduna-1

Plateau-1

166,534 confirmed

159,935 discharged

2,099 deaths