Nnamdi Kanu reacts to Twitter’s deletion of Buhari’s offensive tweet

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the deletion of an offensive tweet of President Muhammadu Buhari by Twitter.

Twitter, on Wednesday deleted a tweet by Buhari on Tuesday in which he made reference to the Nigerian civil war of 1967.

Buhari had said “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Buhari’s statement drew the anger of many Nigerians, as they felt he was trying to incite another genocide against the Igbo.

Reacting to the development, Kanu thanked Twitter for deleting the hate-filled tweet.

Kanu tweeted: “Thank you, @Twitter for DELETING the hate-filled tweet by the account fronting as @MBuhari

“What you did prove is that the rulers of Nigeria who feel they’re not accountable to #Biafrans for their crimes will ultimately account to the international community. #ThisIsNot1967.”