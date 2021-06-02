By Adejoke Monsurat

In its bid to instill agricultural practice in students, the Ogun State Government says plans are underway to revive the ‘Young Farmers’ Club’ and establish demonstration farms in schools across the State.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, while hosting some students in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, in commemoration of 2021 Children’s Day celebration, facilitated by the Chairman, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Engr. Paul Oni.

Odedina stated that one of the agricultural initiatives of Governor Dapo Abiodun was the ‘Catch them Young’ programme, which would be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

“We are also going to attach Agricultural Science teachers to the Ministry of Agriculture,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Engr. Oni who regarded children as influencers that could make agricultural landscape more vibrant, appreciated the present administration’s giant strides in the sector, noting that indigenes had benefitted immensely in various empowerment programmes for farmers.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of Award to Dr. Odedina for the exceptional way he had driven the State’s agricultural sector, while packs of branded ‘garri’ were given to each of the children, alongside cassava chips.