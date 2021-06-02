By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Plateau State Police Command said it has arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

Dega, former commissioner of police in Edo and Borno states was the Senior Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security.

However, those arrested by the Plateau Police Command were not the “unidentified gunmen” who pulled the trigger.

Dega reportedly was shot dead on Monday night in Jos, Plateau State capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau, Ubah Ogaba, issued a statement on Wednesday.

It reads: “The Plateau State Police Command on a sad note received an ugly report of the death of AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd).

“On 31/05/2021 at about 2030hrs, AIG Christopher Dega (Rtd) was shot dead by three yet to be identified gunmen in an isolated restaurant at Bukuru, Jos.

“From the investigation so far, it appeared that he was trailed and shot.

“He arrived at Jos from Makurdi on the same date at about 19: 30hrs.

“Some suspects have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing.”