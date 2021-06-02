By Nimot Sulaimon

The Senate has approved the establishment of the National Institute for Border Studies in Imeko, Ogun State, with the passage of a bill to that effect.

The approval came with the consideration of a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), who presented the report on behalf of the Committee’s Chairman, Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC, Katsina North), said the Institution would produce graduates with practical and theoretical knowledge in border management to reduce risks and challenges of existential threats facing the country.

“The establishment of the Institute will reduce the ills around national borders and deescalating chances of entrenching heinous criminal activities being perpetrated by men of the underworld”, the lawmaker said.

In a related development, the Senate also on Wednesday passed a bill to amend the Orthopedic Hospital Management Board Act 2004.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, noted that “the country is plagued with poverty and an exceedingly high burden of disease.”

According to the lawmaker, Orthopedics such as musculoskeletal disorders, spine disease, cancers, tumours and congenital defects are suffered by many citizens without adequate care.

“Orthopedics is a specialized area of medicine concerned with the musculoskeletal system responsible for many important functions including joint replacements, fractures, joint pains, sports injuries, arthritis and other injuries and conditions”, Oloriegbe explained.

He stressed that by locating the Federal Orthopedic Hospital in Kuta, Niger State, its presence would bring healthcare closer to residents at reduced costs.

Also, that the hospital when established would provide services such as diagnosis and treatment from traumatic events such as accidental falls, car accidents, sports injuries and other emergencies.