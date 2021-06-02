President Buhari and Senator Abaribe

In an old video that resurfaced online after President Buhari’s infamous threat against ‘insurrectionists’ in the South East, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe has challenged him with two questions.

One: Why has this Federal Government never opened their (sic) mouth to say herdsmen are terrorists?

Two: Why will this government never agree that all these people carrying AK47, killing people are terrorists?

He said Buhari despite this contradiction went ahead to declare IPOB a terrorist organisation.

Abaribe, a former deputy governor of Abia state said what is playing out at the centre among the Buhari officials is a pre-set mind, some people being seen as enemies.

As he put it, Buhari and his people still carry on as if the 1967-1970 civil war has not ended.

`’Those running Nigeria have not come out of the civil war”, he said.

Watch the video: