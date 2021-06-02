UNILAG fires two lecturers Igbeneghu, Oladipo over sexual harassment

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has sacked two lecturers of the school over alleged sexual harassment.

The lecturers are Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu of the Department of European Languages and Integration Studies, Faculty of Arts and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo of the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences.

A statement from the school said the Council, at its meeting, considered the report and findings of the Senate Committee set up to investigate allegations of sexual harassment levelled against them in a British Broadcasting Corporation World Service Investigative Series titled AFRICA EYE (which centred on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions).

According to the statement, the “Council consequently decided and approved that both Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu and Dr. Samuel Omoniyi Oladipo be dismissed from the services of the University for misconduct, with effect from Monday, May 31, 2021 in line with section 18 of the University of Lagos Act 1967.”

The Council further directed that the management should review the Sexual harassment Policy as might be necessary and institute effective strategies to prevent future occurrence.