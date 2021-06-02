Robbers have reportedly stormed two towns in Osun State, hitting two banks and a police station.

The banks attacked were First Bank in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area and Access Bank in Apomu, headquarters of Isokan Local Government Area.

Their arrival at about 5.30- 6pm on Wednesday and sporadic shooting caused great panic.

Residents said the robbers first attacked the Apomu bank before moving to Ikire. From videos and photos shared online, both banks were bombed by the bandits.

The heist taken away was yet unknown.

At least four people were killed in the two attacks.

A resident of Ikire said: “The robbers came into the community around 5:55pm and were shooting.

“I don’t know maybe they were able to enter the bank and cart away money but I am sure that people were killed.”

Spokesperson of Osun Police, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the robberies.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode is now at the scene of the crime.

“The robbers attacked two banks and they killed some people. They attacked a police station during the operation”, she said.