Mr Harrison Omagbon, Edo acting Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, has called for calm among the party faithful, following the suspension of the state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi.

Omagbon said this in a statement on Thursday in Benin.

“My task as acting chairman will be to unite our party and ensure that the unity which our electoral victory bestowed on us is sustained and enlarged to the glory of God,” he said.

He said that the suspension of Aziegbemi was to allow for proper investigation into the allegations against him.

“Following the recent developments in our great party, I wish to appeal to our teeming members and supporters to first accept our profound regret for the uproar of the last few weeks, as well as, the recent developments at the party secretariat.

“On behalf of the state working committee, I am deeply sorry.

“However, we cannot wish away our party’s sanctity, integrity and pride on the altar of parochial sentiments.

“That is why we have set up a committee to investigate and unearth the facts of these allegations,” he said.

Omagbon added: “My dear party faithful, we are at a very auspicious time in our democracy.

“It is on record that our governor is counted among those delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“We cannot engender a party culture of corruption and flagrant disregard for the wishes of the people.”