By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has called on the Nigerian government to ban Twitter from operating in the country.

Garba made this call on Thursday after the social media giant deleted statements made by President Muhammadu Buhari concerning the security challenges in the country.

The controversial part of Buhari’s tweets on Tuesday had read, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter later deleted the tweet from the thread, saying it violated its company’s policy.

Reacting to Twitter’s decision, Garba known for being vocal in supporting the president, took to Twiiter to call out the microblogging app.

“Twitter has no right to infuse into our local political affairs. It’s a company not a government. By removing our democratically elected President’s speech to the people of Nigeria, Twitter need to shut down from Nigerian internet space. Twitter need to get out of Nigeria,” he tweeted.

Mr Adamu’s comments came amid rumour that the government could move speedily to check the powers of social media in the country.

Adamu had last year sued Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for supporting the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

In the petition, the former presidential aspirant asked Jack Dorsey to pay $1 billion (approximately N380 billion) to the Nigerian government for meddling and instigating chaos.

He later withdrew the charges.