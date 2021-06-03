By Olajide Idowu/Osogbo

The robbers who attempted to rob two banks in Apomu and Ikire in Osun State Wednesday, failed in their mission, the police spokesman said.

“They did not succeed in robbing any of the banks”, said SP Yemisi Opalola, the Osun State Police Command spokesperson.

She however said seven persons, including four policemen were killed by the robbers, in fierce gun battle with a police team, comprising the Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance Team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits.

Opalola said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing robbers that killed four policemen and three civilians.

She identified the policemen killed by the robbers as ASP Osho Oluranti, Insp. Lekan Olalere and two constables, Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen.

Opalola also identified two of the three civilians that were killed.

They were Toheeb Oyebola and Temilorun Adebiyi.

The third person is a male.

She added that the armed robbers, who were about 35 , came to the towns in five vehicles and simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikoyi Town with explosive devices.

“It is true that there was an attempted bank robbery in Ikire/Apomu on Wednesday, June 2, at about 6:10 p.m.

“The armed robbers, numbering about 35 came in about five vehicles and simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi, Osun with several explosive devices.

“They also opened several gunfires in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police while attempting to rob First Bank at Ikire and Access Bank at Apomu, respectively.

“On sighting the overwhelming policemen, comprising the Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance Team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits, who swiftly engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

“While escaping, they shot sporadically, and regrettably four policemen and three civilians were shot.

“They did not, however, succeed in robbing any of the banks.

“The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with.

“All the corpses of those killed have been deposited at the Oluyoro Catholic Hospital morgue, Apomu.

“Effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Opalola said.