President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over to Burkina Faso President Roche Kabore, the chairmanship of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Niger Basin Authority (NBA).

Buhari has promptly congratulated Kabore. The Nigerian leader had been the chairman since 2016.

In his closing address at the virtual 12th summit of the Heads of State and Government of NBA, President said the institution had ‘‘the utmost confidence’’ in Kabore’s ability to steer the affairs of the Niger Basin Authority for the next two years.

‘‘Let me, on behalf of all Heads of State and Government of NBA, wish His Excellency President of the Republic of Burkina Faso, a very successful tenure’’, the President said.

The Nigerian leader also congratulated member states of NBA for a job well done, calling on them to continue to muster the needed political will and courage to implement the far-reaching decisions agreed at the Summit.

The President also expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to leaders and member-countries who attended the Summit as well as their ‘‘unwavering support and cooperation during my five year tenure as Chairman of Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Authority.”