President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He also received the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello at the State House, Abuja.
Thursday, June 3, 2021 9:30 pm | Daily News Headlines | 0 Comment(s)
