By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governing board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi as the acting registrar and CEO.

His appointment follows the death of former registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma who died on Monday after a brief illness.

Ogborodi was the Director of Special Duties in the Council until his appointment as Registrar.

A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, Mr. Mustapha K. Abdul, explained that the Acting Registrar’s appointment was endorsed by the Governing Board at its emergency meeting held on 2nd June 2021.

Ogborodi was appointed being the most Senior Director in the Council the circular noted.

The council also would continue all its activities as previously planned.

The circular noted that Mr. Ogborodi hailed from Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria.

The circular read; “Mr. Ogborodi hails from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. He obtained his first Degree from University of Jos in 1986 and a Master Degree in Learning Disability from the same university in 1999.

“The Acting Registrar joined the service of NECO in 1999 and had served in different capacities.

He was a former Acting Director, Examination Development Department; Acting Director, Office of the Registrar; Director, General Services and Director, Human Resource Management among others.”