Alhaji Sulu Gambari, Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs said there is a need for the Federal Government to arm officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Gambari said this was to enable them to defend themselves against criminal elements when on duty.

The Emir spoke when he received the new Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone RS8 Command, Assistant Corps Marshal Clement Oladele in Ilorin on Thursday.

Gambari applauded the swift response and professionalism displayed by FRSC officials in their daily activities.

The Emir said that in the course of interacting with the officials, he realised they dealt with friendly and harmful motorists with the latter exposing them to danger.

He expressed the need for the Federal Government to arm the corps on patrol to ensure they were well protected.

Gambari said this was necessary especially with the high rate of insecurity in some parts of the county.

Earlier, Oladele had commended the traditional ruler for his support for highway safety in the country, while soliciting his blessing and support to make highways safer in the zone.

Before his new appointment, Oladele was the Commandant of the FRSC Academy in Enugu State.

The FRSC Zone RS8 command comprises Kwara, Kogi and Ekiti states.