Dr Yunus Akintunde, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State on Thursday congratulated former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala on his 71st birthday.

This is contained in a congratulatory message he personally signed in Ibadan.

Akintunde was a former Commissioner for Works and Transport under the late former governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Akintunde described the Ogbomoso-born politician and former governor as a child of destiny, saying Alao-Akala was one of those few who rose through the ranks to become what they are.

“I have known Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala for quite a number of years. Apart from following his political career, I have also read and listened to people talk about him.

“It is destiny at work for someone who lost his father at a young age, tutored by his grandmother, the famous Iya Alaro, and ended up becoming a state governor,” he said.

He described Alao-Akala as a leader of leaders, adding that it was not by chance that the leadership of APC in the state fell on him.

“Apart from serving meritoriously as a police officer and retiring as an ACP, he is, arguably one of the few individuals who have a resumè of rising from council chairman to deputy governor and later to governor.

“That the leadership of our dear APC falls on him is not by chance. He has always been a leader of leaders right from time. So, he has paid his dues.

“He qualifies to be called an elder statesman. As a senior police officer and later a politician, Chief Alao-Akala ensures he empowers people.

“And many people can testify to that. As he advances in age, I pray God gives him the needed strength to enjoy life and lead us to victory in the coming elections,” Akintunde added.