By Ibrahim Kado

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the appointment of Dr Yusuf Baha as the new Provost of College of Education (FCE), Hong, and other principal officers.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Umar Daware, the Commissioner for Higher Education on Thursday in Yola.

He said that Dr Baha’s appointment followed the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Johnson Pongri.

The commissioner stated that other Principal officers appointed include: Shuaibu Ahiwa, Registrar; Isa Sali Song, Librarian, and Augustine Kafari, Bursar.

According to the statement, all the appointees are to assume duty with immediate effect.

“Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri while wishing them successful tenure urged them to uphold the ideals of the present administration toward enhancing education in the state,” he stated.