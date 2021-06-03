By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has asked Twitter to entirely ban President Muhammadu Buhari from the platform, the way it treated former U.S. President Donald Trump.

This is after Twitter deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweets on Wednesday.

The president after being briefed on Tuesday from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, on the destruction of the commission’s facilities across the country, had in his reaction referenced the civil war and threatened to deal with trouble makers.

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” the president tweeted.

Afterward, on Wednesday, Twitter deleted his tweets, stating that: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

Spokesperson for IPOB in a statement on Thursday while reacting said “its courage to speak truth to power adding that the microblogging site should go step further and completely delete Buhari from its system as a deterrent to others.