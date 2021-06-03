By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, LASCOPA, held a stakeholders’ parley with Ikeja Electric Distribution Company, IKEDC officials and some customers where issues bordering on customers’ dissatisfaction were amicably resolved.

The parley which took place recently at LASCOPA’s office at Allen, Ikeja, and presided over by the Head of LASCOPA’s Complaint and Mediation, Olusesan Olukole created a platform for both officials of IKEDC and some of the customers of the Electricity Company to reach a mutual understanding about their individual responsibilities.

The Head of LASCOPA’s Complaint and Mediation, who expressed satisfaction with the agreement reached after the parley, urged other aggrieved members of the society to follow due process of seeking redress to their perceived grievances as against resorting to self-help or attacking officials of the Electricity distribution company.

He explained that the interventions of the Agency goes beyond consumable products, goods and services, adding that LASCOPA has the jurisdiction of intervening in all issues and services that are rendered to the residents, restating that Lagosians have the rights to show dissatisfaction whenever they feel cheated or their rights infringed upon.

Specifically, Olukole gave the instance of IKEDC customer, Mr. Adediran Olatunji, who complained about excessive billings and inability to get prepaid meter even after making payment to that effect, saying that the IKEDC resolved to meter the complainant within 72 hours.

According to him, the resolutions reached at the end of the parley revealed that about 80 per cent of the issues raised by different complaints against IKEDC were resolved immediately.

On other issues not instantaneously resolved by IKEDC during the parley, the Electricity Company promised to report to LASCOPA within the next two weeks on the decision or efforts made by the company to address those lingering issues.

The Board Secretary of LASCOPA, Arinola Momoh -Ayokanmbi, in her remarks, advised the respondent, IKEDC, to expedite action on the complaints and resolve them within the stipulated period as promised.

She also expressed her appreciation on behalf of the Agency to the complainants and the respondent for the understanding displayed in the course of the parley.

Other officials of LASCOPA at the parley include the Chief Trade Officer, Mr. Sunday Omaraye and Senior Trade Officer, Mr. Sunday Oyesanya.

Officials of Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) present at the meeting are Mrs. Mercy Akwazi, Mr. Adeniyi Olaleye and Mr. Kehinde Akintan.

While the complainants include Ogun/ Arapasanwu CDA, Ampark Nigeria Limited, ZAAZ Hotels.

Others are Mrs. Oyinade Adeoye, Mr. Adediran Adetunji, Mrs. Mustapha Sakiru, Mrs. Sogunle Josephine, Mr. Balogun Samsoudeen, Mrs. Adenike Adeleye, Mrs.Oduyemi Okwubi and Professor Babajide Olugbosun.