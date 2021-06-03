By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Mallam Buzu from Mali, a transnational gunrunner with General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) ammunition chain drive.

He was arrested by the Police team in Tsamiya, a border town between Benin Republic and Nigeria.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba on Wednesday said the GPMG ammunition chin drive had a holding capacity of 1,600 rounds of ammunition.

In his words: “One Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Mallam Buzu from Mali who is a transnational gun-runner was arrested by the Police team in Tsamiya, a border town between Benin Republic and Nigeria.

“He was arrested with a GPMG ammunition chain drive with holding capacity of 1,600 rounds of ammunition.”

Mba added that three suspects responsible for production of fake vehicle number plates, including replica of number plates of government, diplomatic and security agencies were arrested.

He said investigations revealed that the suspects supplied the number plates to criminal elements who use same to beat security checks during their operations.

Mba disclosed that 80 fake number plates were recovered from the gang.