By Taiwo Okanlawon

Foremost act of Davido Worldwide Music, DMW record label, Mayowa Adewale widely known as Mayorkun has reeled some advice that will help his peers succeed in life.

The Geng crooner shared his thoughts via his SnapChat page on Thursday morning.

“Enjoy your youth but save for retirement. Your bad character will give you out eventually. Family can fuck you up. Friends are the worst. Get sense for Lagos,” he wrote.

“You got something to say? Say it. Don’t hold it (not me though, I leave). Know your lane before trailer use you do driving test. People wen dey okay for my country nor many like that.”

“If you want it, work for it. There’s a higher chance to get it by work than by luck. Don’t Indulge/tolerate whatever you don’t like on first instance. That’s the first door to see finish/disrespect.”

Mayorkun has also released a teaser for his new single with a resonant line, “Sister Bella.”

The single will be Mayorkun’s first since 2019’s smash hit, ‘Your Body’ and it was produced by DMW producer, Speroach Beatz.