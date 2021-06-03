By dpa/NAN

Israel’s future coalition government is pushing to be sworn in by parliament by June 7, thus ending the 12 year reign of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The factions around the leader of the Yesh Atid (Future) party, Yair Lapid, are also trying to replace parliamentary speaker Yariv Levin, local media reported on Thursday.

Initially, it was said that the necessary vote and swearing-in ceremony in parliament would probably take place on June 14.

According to media reports, the reason behind the move were efforts by Netanyahu’s camp to prevent the planned coalition of eight parties.

A spokesperson for Lapid did not initially comment on the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the former opposition leader Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin that he formed a coalition with eight parties from all political camps.

The coalition has a slim majority of 61 out of 120 seats in the Knesset.

Among others, the ultra-right Yamina (Rightwards) party of ex-defence minister Naftali Bennett is part of the coalition.

For the first time, an Arab party is also to become part of the Israeli government.

According to a rotation agreement, Bennett will initially become premier and be replaced by Lapid two years later.

This would be the first time in 12 years that a government has been formed without the right-wing conservative head of government Netanyahu.

For the unusual coalition to begin its work, a simple majority of the 120 legislators must vote in favour of it.