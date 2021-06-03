The Niger Government said it will support the state branch of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) with access to loans and grants to ensure the sustainability of the agribusiness.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, said this when the association’s executive members visited him in Minna on Thursday.

“The state government is ready to guarantee the state branch of PAN access to loans and grants toward sustaining your businesses,” he said.

Matane assured the poultry farmers that the state government would also provide other intervention facilities with policies and programmes.

Earlier, Dr Usman Mohammed, the State Chairman, PAN, said that the main challenge of the poultry farmers was non-access to loans and grants.

There are about 500 registered poultry farmers in the state.