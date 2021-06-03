By Nimot Sulaimon

Nollywood actor, Bigvai Oreoluwa Jokotoye is jubilant as he successfully clinched U.S citizenship.

The Oyo native disclosed via his verified Instagram page that he is a happy man after securing dual citizenship.

He said “Guys, I’m super happy, so happy. I am the happiest man right now. Yes! If you’re happy for me, God will do the same for you.

”I am now a U.S citizen. Guess what, this morning was my interview and because I had a flight to catch, the ceremony was done in the office instantly. Thank God on my behalf “ he added.