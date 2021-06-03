Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday said Nigeria is now a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, saying this is not what God wanted it to be.

Obasanjo spoke in Abeokuta, Ogun State while receiving a book titled, “The Man, The General and The President.”

The book was written by Femmy Carrena.

According to Obasanjo, his prayer was that everyone would have something to contribute to making Nigeria what God has created it to be, which is a land flowing with milk and honey.

He lamented that right now,Nigeria is a land flowing with bitterness and sadness, and that this was not what God wanted this country to be.

Obasanjo stated that Nigerians must change the narrative and talk to themselves in the civilised language.

The former president added that there was nowhere one would go in this country that one would not see geniuses in any section of the country.

He wondered why Nigerians should then look down on themselves.