By Taiwo Okanlawon

“Rock”, a song released by Nigerian superstar Olamide Adedeji under YBNL Nation, is among Top 10 on Triller Global Chart Billboard.

Olamide who is currently on number 9 on the chart is the only African Artiste on the List.

A few days ago, the song tallied 46.9 million in radio reach, 14.1 million in TV reach and 1.57 million equivalent streams to become the most-streamed song in Nigeria.

“Rock” tops this week’s streaming and TV chart – and occupies No. 3 on the radio chart.

Ladipoe’s “Feeling” featuring Buju is at No. 2 on this week’s Top 50; drawing 59.5 million in radio reach and 1.27 million equivalent streams.

Rock is a track off Olamide’s incoming album ”UY Scuti”, set to drop on June 14, 2021, just eight months after the release of his 10th solo studio album, Carpe Diem.