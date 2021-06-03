By Nimot Sulaimon

The Onion Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN) said it has concluded plan to halt the supply of onions to the Southeast following the current unrest ravaging the region.

Aliyu Isah, National President of OPMAN made the announcement on Wednesday.

According to him, the traders have suffered several attacks by the unknown gunmen in the region, hence the decision to suspend supplies until normalcy returns.

He claimed that two trucks loaded with the products were recently hijacked by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that the South-East region has been plagued with security crisis ranging from suspected members of IPOB and the group’s security outfit, Eastern Security Network, ESN, attacking security operatives and government facilities.

Some people believed to be IPOB members intercepted a truckload of Onion last week and reportedly distributed the produce to the public.

But the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has insisted that the group was not responsible for any act of violence in the region.