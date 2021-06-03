By Taiwo Okanlawon

Barbadian-American singer and businesswoman, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has been unveiled as the cover star of June’s issue of Vogue Italia, an Italian edition of the prominent magazine.

The latest edition is tagged the “Do It Yourself (DIY)” issue.

The cover sees the award-winning singer in control of her style and in the position of a director for the photography without any “filter and mediation.”

In one of the photos, the music star is seen dressed in a Valentino’s sheer black gown and high heels.

See photos below;

Last year, Rihanna made history by becoming the first person to grace the cover of British Vogue in a durag for a high-fashion shoot for May issue.

Durag, which is used to help the development of braids, waves, and dreadlocks, has had a storied history in the black community.

Speaking with the magazine, the 32-year-old opened up on her plans to start her family as well as her upcoming projects.

Sharing her personal aspirations, the singer revealed she’s open to raising ‘three or four children’ alone if she doesn’t find The One