Soyinka denounces fake WhatsApp posting on Yoruba Nation in his name

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka on Thursday denounced a fake WhatApp posting on the Yoruba State agitation being attributed to him.

Soyinka, in a statement titled: “They are back,” urged the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lacked the courage of their conviction and thus take to identity theft for the furtherance of their views.

He said he did not not not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media.

According to him, any views he wished to express on national and other issues routinely went through the print media.

The statement reads in full: “THEY ARE BACK!

“Professor Wole SOYINKA wishes to denounce the fake WhatsApp posting on the Yoruba state agitation being attributed to him.

Once again, he requests the public to ignore the utterances of those contemptible interlopers who lack the courage of their conviction and thus take to Identity Theft for the furtherance of their views. For a start, Wole Soyinka does not participate in Facebook, Tweet, Blog, WhatsApp or other offerings of the Social Media.

Any views that he wishes to express on national and other issues routinely go through the print media.”