By Taiwo Okanlawon

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has rubbished claims the show made her famous.

In a TikTok video she shared on Thursday, June 3, Tacha who was disqualified from the ”Pepper Dem” season after her brawl with Mercy Eke, said the reality show only gave her a platform.

She jokingly said;

“Helped whose life? What? Oh my gosh!! Una dey crack me up for this app o, legit!

”Big Brother gave me a platform, Tacha gave Big brother a freaky show. What’s pepper dem season without Tacha like? Get your facts right.

“And listen, it is not compulsory to put a comment on every post, some post, just jump and pass if you do not have anything to say, nobody will beat you, okay? Stop exhibiting your foolishness on TikTok,” she said.

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMewHT8gg/