UNILORIN student Blessing raped to death

A 300 level student of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Olajide Omowumi Blessing has been raped to death by suspected rapists.

Blessing was a student under the Department of Agriculture and was said to have been raped to death at her home in Tanke are of Ilorin on Tuesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Kwara State Police Command. Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the death Blessing.

According to him, the deceased stayed with her elder sister, saying that when her sister came back from work at about 06:00pm on Tuesday, she had tried severally to reach her on phone but could not as the phone kept ringing.

He explained that her sister came back from work to meet the door of her apartment locked and could not gain entry despite repeated knocks on the door.

She was said to have called some neighbours who helped to break open the door.

Okasanmi said they all met the deceased lying dead on the floor when they entered with her two hands tied to the back and her mouth gagged.

He said she was met naked, bruises were noticed on her private part and her mouth covered among others.

“Also, a note said to have been written on a piece of paper was placed on her chest containing a message, “Unilorin doesn’t forgive,” he said.

Okasanmi stated that the people later informed the police at F’ Division Police Station, who discovered the dead body, snapped the picture, and took the corpse to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy.