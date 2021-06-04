By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bandits in Kano have abducted Emmanuel Eze a businessman in Kore Town, Danbatta local government area of the state.

The village which is located very close to Danbatta town is around 30 kilometers away from Kano metropolis.

Reports have it that scores of bandits arrived in the village on motorcycles about 10:30 p.m on Thursday.

They shot sporadically before whisking away their victim.

The Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident on Friday.

He also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Sama’ila Dikko has already despatched a team of Policemen to comb the area in search of the bandits, as well as rescuing the kidnapped businessman.

“Bandits kidnapped Emmanuel Eze in his Provision Store at Kore in Danbatta Local Government Area, DSP Kiyawa said.

“Teams of Policemen mobilized for possible rescue and arrest of culprits.”

The kidnap is coming hours after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the state raised alarm over the influx of bandits in Falgore forest.