Bandits and kidnappers have turned Abuja suburbs into their playgrounds, striking fears in residents and forcing many to relocate.

Living in dread of bandits are residents of Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali Area Councils in the FCT.

They have been repeatedly attacked by bandits who kidnapped sme of them for ransom, compelling many to flee.

People living in villages in states close to Abuja like Niger and Nasarawa have also deserted their homes, leaving behind their farms and other sources of livelihood.

At least 83 people have been kidnapped across the FCT from January 1, 2021, to May 23, 2021, the Daily Trust reported.

Tungan- Maje, Dobi, Yelwan Zuba are some of the communities in Gwagwalada Area Council which the bandits had raided several times and abducted residents for ransom.

Kabbi, Gafere, Kiyi and Pegi are communities in Kuje Area Council which had been invaded by the kidnappers in the past months.

Also, Anguwar Hausawa, Senior staff quarters and Naharati in Abaji as well as Leleyi, Kilankwa, Sheda in Kwali Area Council had witnessed several attacks by kidnappers.

Daily Trust reported that some of the victims of the bandits’ attacks had sold their homes and relocated to other locations while others sold the houses, paid ransom and then moved to other locations as tenants.

Some senior civil servants in Gwagwalada and Kuje who could not relocate to the Federal Capital City (FCC) have engaged the services of vigilantes and private security guards to watch over their homes and their extended family members.

