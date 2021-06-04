By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, have mourned the death of 13 people in a boat mishap on Thursday.

The victims were said to be travelling from Doruwa to Ginga when the boat capsized.

The Chairman of the Shagari Local Government Council, Alhaji Aliyu Dantine Shagari, said eight of the victims were married women and the remaining five were children and elderly men.

He revealed that investigations are still ongoing as to find out what caused the mishap.

The chairman noted that all their bodies had been recovered and buried in line with the Islamic rites.

The state governor who condoled with the people on Friday promised to provide them with motorised boats and life jackets.

Senator Wamakko in a statement expressed shock at the death of the people and lamented that it happened barely nine days after the deaths of over one hundred people in a similar tragedy in Warrah Local Government of Kebbi State.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the deceased persons Aljannat Firdaus.