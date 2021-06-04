By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday extolled the military qualities of Lt-General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, a one-time Chief of Defence Staff.

According to the statement released by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Buhari described him as one of the finest soldiers the Nigerian Army has ever produced.

In a funeral oration read on his behalf by the Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd) at the burial ceremony, Buhari said General Dogonyaro was “an icon of professionalism, bravery and discipline as amply demonstrated in the attributes he displayed in his national and international military assignments.”

The President added that “the late general was a reference point for us and will remain a source of inspiration for several officers, serving and retired.

”He was a great son of Nigeria, widely known for his uncommon loyalty to his country, a virtue which at this critical period of nationhood, Nigeria needs from all of us.”

In a letter of condolence delivered by the Presidential delegation to Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Buhari said: “Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. His (Dogonyaro’s) many contributions will be remembered for years to come.

”I pray that Almighty God will grant his family and the entire people of Plateau State the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, one of the late General’s children, Ibrahim thanked the President “for his love and care for the Dogonyaro family.”

Accompanying the Minister of Defence in the President’s delegation to the event were the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline K. Tallen and the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.