By Abujah Racheal

COVID-19 killed 18 Nigerians on Thursday and the daily cases also increased five-fold from the previous day record.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this Thursday night in its daily update.

Total caseload is now 166,682, with the 122 new cases recorded, in contrast with the 25 logged on Wednesday.

The death toll also jumped to 2,117.

The new cases came from eight states and the FCT.

Lagos churned out 105 cases out of the 122.

Imo and Kaduna produced four cases each, Akwa-Ibom three and FCT Abuja two.

The states of Delta, Rivers, Oyo and Ekiti reported one case each.

On Thursday, 2,575 people were certified free of the virus, as recoveries hit 162,521.

“Today’s report includes six states with 0 cases reported: Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Osun and Ondo.

“There are backlogs of data due to ongoing data harmonisation from Lagos, Delta and Benue States.’’

The agency said Nigeria’s Test Positivity Rate for COVID-19 is currently one per cent , meaning that one out of 100 tests returns positive.

The agency urged Nigerians not to let down their guards, warning that COVID-19 is still very real, and a third wave is still a possibility.

The NCDC said the country had now conducted a total of 2,133,061 tests since the first case relating to the disease was announced in 2020.