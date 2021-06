The Police Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police.

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting.

Dingyadi said Buhari directed the new IGP to ensure insecurity is brought to the barest minimum.

The council meeting was presided over by President Buhari.

On April 6, Buhari nominated Usman Baba as acting Inspector General of Police.