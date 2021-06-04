The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has received, at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja-Lagos, the two police officers who recently won five boxing championships.

One of the officers was ASP Olanrewaju Durodola who returned to Nigeria on Sunday 30 May, from the World Boxing Council championship held in Tanzania.

He was the defending Champion and winner of the African Boxing Union (ABU), World Boxing Federation (WBF), World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Continental America (Cruiser Weight) Champions.

Odumosu also received ASP Matthew Joshep who won the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Commonwealth-Super Middle Weight Champion.

The police boss, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, applauded the officers for their international feats that have placed Nigeria on the global space of sports development and added value to the status of the Nigeria Police Force.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP Ahmed Kontagora, Deputy Commissioner of Police Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Bassey Ewah attended the reception for the boxing champions.

The Command Sports Officer, DSP Folarin Olabode and their coach, Insp Austin Okporu were also at the event.

Odumosu encouraged them to add more pep in their chosen career and boxing, with a view to contributing their quota to the national growth and development of Nigeria.

He gave some undisclosed cash rewards to the two officers and encouraged them to achieve more.