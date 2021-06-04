By Olajide Idowu

Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has assured students, the academic community and residents of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, of adequate security and protection always.

In a statement from the state Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola on Friday, Olokode gave the assurance while playing host to the presidential visitation panel to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

While appreciating the panel for visiting the command, the police boss reassured them of adequate protection of lives and property within the OAU community and the state generally.

Mrs Benedicta Nwachuckwu, the leader of the panel, in her earlier address said that her team considered it necessary to pay such a visit as part of its statutory assignments on the general assessment and safety of the university and the students.

Nwachukwu commended Olokode and his management team for their efforts towards having an effective policing of the state.

She, however, urged the commissioner to continually deploy the command’s resources; both human and material, to provide adequate security for the entire OAU community and the state as a whole.

In the same vein, the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, who came with the panel, also appreciated the commissioner for the unalloyed support and cooperation.

Ogunbodede promised to continue partnering with the police for effective policing.

NAN