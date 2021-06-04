By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of Kwara State and President of the Senate Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has called for an investigation and prosecution of whoever was behind the rape and murder of Blessing Olajide, a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin.

Blessing, a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin, was raped to death at her home in the Tanke area of Ilorin on Tuesday.

The former Kwara governor in his reaction on Friday condemned the incident and called on the State Government to ensure that the act does not go unpunished.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the rape and killing of Miss Blessing Olajide, a 300-level student of Agricultural Science at the University of Ilorin, he tweeted.

“This act, which is evil, disgusting, and despicable in every sense, must be promptly investigated by the Police and the school authorities so that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“The Kwara State government must work to ensure that this act does not go unpunished as this will serve as a deterrent in the future and will assuage the fears of young women across our state who want to pursue their education.

“It is my hope that the family of Miss Olajide finds the strength from Almighty God that they need at this difficult time as they mourn the passing of their young and promising daughter and sister. Amen.