By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as shocking and utterly condemnable the reported rape and murder of Miss Olajide Blessing, a 300-level student of the University of Ilorin by some yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The development is heart-wrenching and absolutely unacceptable. Such antisocial and despicable behaviour will never be acceptable to all people of good conscience, and all of us will unite to fight this to a logical conclusion.

“I similarly call on anyone with valuable information to volunteer same to the security agencies,” the Governor said in a personal statement mourning the late Blessing on Friday.

He called on the security agencies to get to the root of this dastardly act with a view to bringing the mindless perpetrators to book.

“I sincerely commiserate with the parents of the deceased, her course/ housemates, and the university community on this sad incident, while praying the Almighty God to repose her soul.

“I join every person of good conscience to seek justice for Blessing so that such callous action and its perpetrators will never find a foothold in our society,” he added.

AbdulRazaq sent strong warnings “that we will not tolerate indiscriminate violence against any person, much less the girl child. Enough is enough! The security agencies will get the perpetrators to pay heavily for this crime.”

Blessing was on Tuesday raped to death in her home in Tanke area of Ilorin.