Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Friday, sacked all Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistant (SSAs) in his cabinet.

The development was made public by Modestus Nwamkpa, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Prints, through social media.

Uzodinma had earlier given the marching order to his twenty commissioners, sparing eight including the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

According to reports, the sacked Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Implementation, Dr. C. C. Osuala was reappointed on Friday.

Names of the new appointees shall be made public soon.