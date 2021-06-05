Aisha Buhari has deactivated her Twitter account, in sympathy with the suspension of the microblogging social media platform, by the Buhari administration.

In a tweet that has been deleted on Twitter, Aisha announced the deactivation, losing also the about one million people who followed her.

“I will be deactivating my twitter account for now. Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she tweeted.

In a surprise move that has been roundly condemned by many Nigerians, Nigeria’s information minister Lai Mohammed announced the suspension of Twitter.

He attributed the action to what he called ” the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

Mohammed on Wednesday had condemned Twitter after Twitter police deleted two tweets made by President Buhari, in which he said he would shock arsonists and insurrectionists, bent on bringing down his government.

He also said his government would give a civil war treatment to insurrectionists in the eastern part of the country, who have been attacking police stations and INEC offices.