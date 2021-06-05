By Mercy Enulue

A total of 1,746 students were on Friday matriculated into various undergraduate and post-graduate courses of Bingham University, in Karu Local government area of Nasarawa State, for the 2020/21 academic session.

The figure represented 1,377 undergraduates and 387 postgraduate students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. William Qurix, who congratulated the new students for gaining admission into the institution after scaling all the hurdles, cited the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Science and Technology, as having the highest number of students with 530 and 239, respectively.

Others were: Administration 122, Pharmacy 87, Faculty of Law 76, Environmental sciences 59 Social science 23, Arts 22 and Education 10.

Qurix assured that the University would continue to pursue excellence in all facets, in line with its vision: to become a world class University in knowledge and skills, while inculcating moral and spiritual values; and its mission to produce graduates that are excellent in knowledge, character and skills for self-reliance and in the fear of Christ.

He stated that in line with its vision and mission, the University currently operated a total of 64 academic programmes, with 46 established to the glory of God.

Qurix further explained that in recognition of the benefits of collaborations and transnational learning, the University had continued to collaborate with reputable international and local institutions around the globe.

He listed such collaborating institutions to include: Sumy State University, Ukraine, Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM) UK, University of Wolverhampton UK, and the Global Studies for African Centered Architecture amongst others.

The vice-chancellor added that the collaborations had continued to boost its drive for research and transnational learning.

To the students, Qurix stated that as a faith-based university, Bingham had zero tolerance for any form of social vices and it was, therefore, expected of them to abide by the rules and regulations of the University as well as shun any form of social vices.

“Anyone caught being involved in cultism, drug abuse, indecent dressing, among others, would be sanctioned accordingly,” he warned.

“Let me at this point state that in order to get the best out of this great institution you must understand why you are here, set your goals right, keep your focus and maintain a high level of moral standards.

”Be a student of excellence from day one, be committed to your academic work and above all, make up your minds to stand out by making a difference” he stressed.

Qurix also counseled the students to refrain from abusing the freedom and privileges that come their way, as they would be held responsible accountable for their actions or inactions, and thus they must make judicious and optional use of all the opportunities at their disposal during their sojourn in the University.

The vice-chancellor, who commended the parents and guardians for choosing Bingham University as their first choice institution, stated that this was a clear demonstration of the confidence reposed in the institution, which it would strive to build on from strength to strength.

He explained that since it commenced academic activities in 2006, the University had steadily maintained its academic calendar, as well as continued to churn out high quality graduates into the national and international world labour market at large from reports received from places where its graduates worked.

Qurix stated that the University operated two campuses, comprising the Karu main campus and the Jos campus, where clinical training for medical students take place, adding that the university currently had a population of 4,000 students.

On the security challenges bedevilling the country, Qurix said that the university was very much aware and management would continue to work assiduously to put necessary measures in place to secure live and properties of all its students and staff.