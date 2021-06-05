By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Buhari government plans to prosecute Nigerians flooding to Twitter via Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), to make nonsense of its suspension.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami,said this Saturday.

According to a statement, Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) to swing into action and commence in earnest the prosecution of violators.

The statement by Malami’s aide Dr Umar Gwandu read:

“Malami directed the DPPF to liase with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

The Buhari government on Friday announced indefinite suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, after the platform deleted two tweets by President Muhammadu Buhari, which it said violated its rules.

The tweets promised counter violence and also referenced the Nigerian civil war.

To circumvent the ban, many Nigerians opted for the VPNs to access the global platform.