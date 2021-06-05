EFCC busts another 53 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, have arrested 53 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

They were arrested in sting operations in different parts of Lagos State between June 2, 2021 and June 5, 2021, following credible intelligence received about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Oluwatosin Akintoku, David Raheem, Sanusi Ganiyu, Williams Tosin, Taoreed Quadri, Keye Abdulahi, Adeyemi Babatunde Abdulkarim, Olalinku Oluleye Adakore, Okunola Adeyemi Jaleel, Caston Dada Ayomide, Taoreed Qudus Oluwaseun, Ahmed Olaliku Ajayi, Zekery Okeme, Falana Adewole Ibrahim, Godpower Silvester, Adam Ariyo, Kelechi David Mokwe, Ifeanyi Matt, John Awajinomida Emiyaru, Olayiwola Oluwaseun, Adegbola Shola, Owolaga Toba, Azeez Oludare Sanni, Daniel Ojo, Billiqnin Olabanji Kunle, Ismail Omoniyi Aspen, Bankole Ademola Owolabi, Ayeni Samuel Segun, Emmanuel Chuks and Lukmon Yusuf Damilare.

Others are: Muhammed Yahaya Sodiq, Obinna Charles Emmanuel, Jaiye Oladayo Quadri, Onyeka Ode Valerial, Obanor Okechukwu Remond, Edozie Anozie, Eddie Smith, Nsikak Linus Okose, Stanley Chinemerem Nnanna, Isaac Bunna, Obinna Nwabueze, Kingsey Ezeagba, Diamond Samson, Courage Nduagbuise, Ahmed Kasim, Bernard Boafu, Etikerentse Samuel, Samson Ujboje, Abesin Emmanuel, Ussaini Mohammed Leeba, Kazeem Kolawole Lasisi, John Peter Obienyi and Olabisi Daniel.

A statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers and passports.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are conducted,” he said.

The commission had on Friday paraded 44 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by EFCC‘s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

He said items recovered from the suspects include cars, mobile phones and laptop computers.

Uwujaren said the suspects would be charged to court soon as soon as investigations were completed.