By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the Federal Government intends to close down social media completely in Nigeria.

He said this on Saturday in a Twitter post lamenting that Nigeria has become a police state.

He alleged also that the Federal Government intends to criminalize the use of social media without NBC approval or registration.

“I have been reliably informed that it is the intention of the FG to eventually close down social media completely in Nigeria. Until that time comes they intend to make it a criminal offence to use social media without NBC approval or registration.

“Nigeria is now a police state!” he wrote.

The Federal Government on Friday suspended, indefinitely, the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Segun Adeyemi.