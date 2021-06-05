By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 10 June and 1July 2021 for parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates for the Anambra election.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), made the announcement at the end of the management meeting of the commission on Friday.

Festus said that the Anambra State Governorship election will take place on 6 November 2021 per the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the commission.

“To this end, Political Parties that have indicated interest in nominating candidates for the election shall conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates between 10th June and 1st July 2021.

“The commission, as part of its statutory oversight responsibilities, has written to all the political parties that indicated interest in conducting party primaries and sponsoring candidates for the election on their responsibilities and obligations.

“Political parties seeking to nominate candidates must hold direct or indirect primaries and the aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the primaries and the aspirant’s name forwarded to the commission as the candidate of the party,” Okoye said.

The IVEC chairman also said that parties that would hold direct primaries must make list of delegates available to the commission as well as aspirants at least seven days before the conduct of primaries.

He warned parties to conduct valid primaries and avoid acrimonious, opaque and skewed .primaries leading to avoidable litigation.