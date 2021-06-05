By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse as anyone caught would be prosecuted.

Ibrahim Odumboni, LAWMA Managing Director, gave the warning in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Hakeem Akinleye.

“The Authority hereby state categorically that anyone or group of persons, no matter how highly placed and positioned, caught dumping refuse indiscriminately, will not only be prosecuted, but sentenced by our courts.

“The person caught will be sentenced in accordance with the rule of law, thereby bringing the full wrath of our extant laws on such persons or group.

He said that LAWMA would not relent in its efforts to achieving set goals and objectives.

” The rains no doubt are here, which is expected to be a source of blessings to us, but human activities and behaviours, especially that of Lagos residents, portends negative consequences to our environment,” he said.

He said that the state government had early in the year embarked on massive cleaning and desilting of canals, drainages and water outlets throughout the state.

“The resultant effect of these efforts manifest in free flowing of water anytime it rains and our roads are no longer water logged,” Odumboni said.

He said that most of the canals, gutters, drainage channels and water outlets in Lagos were functioning perfectly anytime it rains, saying it’s unfortunate that some people still dump refuse indiscriminately into the channels.

He said indiscriminate refuse dumping was frustrating the efforts of government in ensuring a sustainably clean environment for the people.

The LAWMA boss assured residents of the authority’s continued assurance that the ‘T.H.E.M.E.S’ agenda of Mr Governor’s administration would be achieved to the benefit of all.

He, however, urged residents to patronise the Private Sector Participation (PSP), pay for their wastes, containerise their wastes by owing a bin, sort their wastes, embrace the ‘PAKAM’ APP and shun all the forms of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.